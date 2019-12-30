Las Vegas cannabis testing lab closed by regulators

Articles

The Nevada Department of Taxation shut down Cannex Nevada, a marijuana testing laboratory in Las Vegas. The department, which found yeast and mold three times the allowable limit on two strains of marijuana, also issued a public health warning for several tainted cannabis products approved by the lab, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The action […]

