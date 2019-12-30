The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Las Vegas cannabis testing lab closed by regulators

The Nevada Department of Taxation shut down Cannex Nevada, a marijuana testing laboratory in Las Vegas. The department, which found yeast and mold three times the allowable limit on two strains of marijuana, also issued a public health warning for several tainted cannabis products approved by the lab, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The action […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/las-vegas-marijuana-testing-lab-closed-by-regulators/

