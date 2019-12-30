Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $28 million

Articles

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Arkansas sold more than $28 million in the first calendar year of legal sales, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. The stores sold more than 4,200 pounds of medical marijuana, resulting in $28.13 million in sales. Sales exceeded the $15 million to $20 million projected by the 2019 […]

