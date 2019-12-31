Colorado ushers in 2020 with new marijuana market opportunities

Articles

Potential sales-boosting marijuana laws go into effect in Colorado this week that will permit home delivery of medical marijuana and on-site cannabis consumption, contingent on local approvals. In moves that could improve Colorado’s marijuana business climate: Starting Jan. 1, licenses can be issued for “marijuana hospitality establishments” such as cannabis cafes, dispensary tasting rooms, marijuana […]

