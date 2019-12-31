Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Michigan regulators want California-based Weedmaps to honor its commitment to not run ads from illicit marijuana operations. Marijuana Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo said he’s by Weedmaps that it won’t be entering contracts with MJ businesses “without validating they hold a state-level license,” Mlive.com reported. In August, Weedmaps said it would not run ads for […]

Michigan presses Weedmaps on illegal cannabis ads is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

