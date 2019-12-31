The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Michigan presses Weedmaps on illegal cannabis ads

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Michigan regulators want California-based Weedmaps to honor its commitment to not run ads from illicit marijuana operations. Marijuana Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo said he’s by Weedmaps that it won’t be entering contracts with MJ businesses “without validating they hold a state-level license,” Mlive.com reported. In August, Weedmaps said it would not run ads for […]

Michigan presses Weedmaps on illegal cannabis ads is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-presses-weedmaps-on-illegal-marijuana-ads/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version