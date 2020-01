MJardin selling Nevada marijuana grow facility for $35 million

Articles

MJardin Group, a cannabis production company with offices in Denver and Toronto, on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its GreenMart of Nevada cultivation facility in Cheyenne to a division of Phoenix-based Harvest Health & Recreation. MJardin plans to use the proceeds to reduce its debt and for working capital. The company bought GreenMart in July. For […]

