Kansas governor supports legalizing medical cannabis

Legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas is one of the top priorities in 2020 for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. The Republican told Topeka TV station WIBW that while she is not a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, she probably would sign a bill into law if Kansas legislators presented her with one. Kansas might be spurred to […]

