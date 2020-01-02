The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Israel’s Canndoc signs deal with Tilray to import medical cannabis

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Israel-based Canndoc has entered into an agreement to import 2.5 tons of medical cannabis into Israel to address the supply shortage in that country. The cannabis will originate from Canadian producer Tilray’s facility in Portugal, the company said in a news release. The first shipment is expected to arrive early this month. As part of […]

Israel’s Canndoc signs deal with Tilray to import medical cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/israels-canndoc-signs-deal-with-tilray-to-import-medical-cannabis/

