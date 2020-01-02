Israel’s Canndoc signs deal with Tilray to import medical cannabis

Articles

Israel-based Canndoc has entered into an agreement to import 2.5 tons of medical cannabis into Israel to address the supply shortage in that country. The cannabis will originate from Canadian producer Tilray’s facility in Portugal, the company said in a news release. The first shipment is expected to arrive early this month. As part of […]

