Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 11:30 Hits: 1

Licensed recreational cannabis sales begin in Illinois, a new Oregon rule could possibly curtail the number of marijuana licenses in the state, Nevada shutters a testing lab – and more of the week’s top MJ business news. Illinois hits 77,000-plus transactions on first day of legal adult-use MJ sales The newest U.S. recreational marijuana market kicked […]

Illinois adult-use marijuana market starts with $3M+ day, OR rule might limit cannabis permits, Nevada lab closes & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/illinois-adult-use-marijuana-market-begins-oregon-rule-might-limit-mj-permits-vegas-lab-closes/