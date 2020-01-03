The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Brazil readies new cannabis regulatory framework, individual imports still growing strong

The cumulative number of authorizations for individual patients in Brazil to import nonregistered medical cannabis products exceeded 13,000 at the end of September 2019, according to data the country’s health regulator shared with Marijuana Business Daily. The data shows growing demand despite the current restrictive program that allows only individual imports. With rules set to change in […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/as-brazil-readies-new-cannabis-regulatory-framework-individual-imports-still-growing-strong/

