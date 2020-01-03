Missouri medical marijuana grower at odds with state over license denial

Articles

A judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the state of Missouri that was sought by an applicant for a medical cannabis licensee. Paul Callicoat and his family sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services after their application for a license was among hundreds denied by the agency. They planned […]

