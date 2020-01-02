Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 19:46 Hits: 1

Joy Strand, a former executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, has joined Green Leaf Medical, a cannabis firm in the state. Green Leaf hired Strand, who resigned from the commission in September 2019, as executive vice president. Her role will be to coordinate the company’s government relations in several states, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Former top marijuana regulator in Maryland joins MJ firm is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/former-top-marijuana-regulator-in-maryland-joins-mj-firm/