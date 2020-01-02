The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former top marijuana regulator in Maryland joins MJ firm

Joy Strand, a former executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, has joined Green Leaf Medical, a cannabis firm in the state. Green Leaf hired Strand, who resigned from the commission in September 2019, as executive vice president. Her role will be to coordinate the company’s government relations in several states, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/former-top-marijuana-regulator-in-maryland-joins-mj-firm/

