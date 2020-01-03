Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 00:03 Hits: 1

A medical marijuana dispensary in Michigan won a design award from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Flint-based Common Citizen won a Gold Award for retail design from the ICSC, a worldwide trade group for the shopping center and retail real estate sector. The award is the first the ICSC has bestowed upon a cannabis retailer. […]

Michigan medical cannabis store wins mainstream design award is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-medical-cannabis-store-wins-mainstream-design-award/