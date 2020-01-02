Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

A recent rash of break-ins at marijuana companies in Washington state has spurred regulators to remove an online map that detailed where cannabis producers and processors were located. “We had a request by some of our stakeholders feeling that having those addresses posted on the website was an easy way for them to be found […]

Washington state removes online map of cannabis businesses in response to recent burglaries is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/washington-state-regulators-remove-online-map-of-cannabis-businesses-in-response-to-recent-burglaries/