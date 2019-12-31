Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 20:15 Hits: 0

Heavenly Rx, a CBD maker based in Toronto, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a privately held CBD manufacturer in the United States. The purchase of Paradise Valley-based PureKana expands Heavenly Rx’s reach into Arizona and continues a recent string of acquisitions by the Sol Global Investments subsidiary. Heavenly Rx most recently added to its portfolio in […]

Heavenly Rx expands footprint by acquiring American CBD maker is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/heavenly-rx-expands-footprint-by-acquiring-american-cbd-maker/