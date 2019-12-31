Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 15:00 Hits: 0

Happy New Year! Before we cue up our favorite version of Auld Lang Syne, pop the CBD-infused champagne, and begin to celebrate the roaring 20s, we’d like to take a look back.

2019 was another big year for cannabis, and another busy year for the Canna Law Blog. We dove deep into our archives on Facebook, Twitter, and the nitty-gritty Google searches to see what you, the reader, were most interested in this year. These are the Canna Law Blog’s Biggest Hits of 2019, in alphabetical order:

What’s the overarching theme of our top 2019 posts? Three letters: C-B-D. It turns out our readers were very interested in CBD, which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. Our series on presidential candidates was also popular, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders garnering the most interest. There is also a budding interest in Utah cannabis, especially when it comes to CBD.

In addition to the top ten list, which was based on a number of different metrics, we also noticed some trends specifically on social media.

Our followers on Facebook “liked” our posts on California and international:

On Twitter, our followers were especially interested in posts on federal issues:

With 2019 fading into the rearview mirror, we are looking forward to the future. We’ll keep writing about CBD, politics, litigation, and even Utah in 2020. We’ll also keep international cannabis posts coming as next year is going to be huge for the international cannabis market. Expect to also see our authors write about states that legalize marijuana in 2020, including Illinois and Michigan, who will ramp up their recreational markets in the new year. We are also open to your ideas as to what we should cover in 2020. Feel free to drop your suggestions in the comments below or reach out of Facebook or Twitter.

Read more https://www.cannalawblog.com/top-canna-law-blog-posts-of-2019/