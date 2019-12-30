Bermuda releases draft medical cannabis law and rules to ‘spark entrepreneurship’

Articles

Bermuda released the draft legislative blueprint to establish a domestic medical cannabis industry, which Attorney General Kathy Simmons said would create business opportunities for local enterprises and attract international investment. The government is inviting the public to submit feedback on the proposed Medicinal Cannabis Bill and corresponding Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Regulations. The proposed law and […]

