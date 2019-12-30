The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trinidad Tobago’s proposed medical cannabis law advances

A proposed law to establish the legal footing for a medical marijuana industry in Trinidad and Tobago was referred to a parliamentary committee earlier this month after overcoming a key vote in the House of Representatives. The committee will consider and report on the general merits of the Cannabis Control Bill before issuing a final […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/trinidad-tobagos-proposed-medical-cannabis-law-advances/

