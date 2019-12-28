The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The stories behind cannabis companies and their partnerships with mainstream businesses

(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the November-December issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.) An unthinkable collaboration not long ago, more and more marijuana businesses and mainstream companies are joining forces on products such as sleep-inducing CBD gummies, infused beverages and pharmaceutical-grade medications. This melding of unlikely bedfellows is a sign that […]

