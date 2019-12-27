Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

British Columbia-based Emerald Health Therapeutics has requested that Health Canada not continue with a cannabis processing license for one of its subsidiaries as part of a strategy to decrease unnecessary regulatory risk. Federal cannabis licenses were highly valued commodities in recent years, but their worth has waned as the number of permits has swelled to […]

Emerald pulls plug on affiliate’s federal cannabis license to decrease risk is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

