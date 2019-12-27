The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Emerald pulls plug on affiliate’s federal cannabis license to decrease risk

British Columbia-based Emerald Health Therapeutics has requested that Health Canada not continue with a cannabis processing license for one of its subsidiaries as part of a strategy to decrease unnecessary regulatory risk. Federal cannabis licenses were highly valued commodities in recent years, but their worth has waned as the number of permits has swelled to […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/emerald-pulls-plug-on-affiliates-federal-cannabis-license-to-decrease-risk/

