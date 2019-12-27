Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 21:15 Hits: 0

Quebec’s largest federally licensed cannabis producer has moved its corporate head office from Gatineau, Quebec, to its existing office in Ottawa, Ontario. Hexo Vice President of Communications Isabelle Robillard wrote in an email to Marijuana Business Daily that the company tried to avoid the administrative change, but “this choice was imposed on us as we are […]

Cannabis firm Hexo moves head office from Quebec to Ontario is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-hexo-moves-head-office-from-quebec-to-ontario-over-insurance-requirement/