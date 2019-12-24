Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 11:30 Hits: 2

‘Tis the season for increased holiday spending – and that includes outlays on recreational cannabis products, which saw average category sales increases of more than 50% in 2018 on items designated for both gift-giving and personal consumption. Data from Seattle-based cannabis analytics firm Headset shows that sales in the pre-Christmas week (Dec. 18-Dec. 24) in 2018 […]

Chart: Pre-Christmas marijuana product sales increase up to 53% is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

