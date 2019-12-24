Cannabis payment provider allegedly owes millions to MJ retailers

Articles

Linx Card, which touts itself as a “primary provider” of debit merchant services to marijuana retail stores, has faced a flurry of lawsuits in recent months from cannabis businesses that allege the California firm owes them millions of dollars. Linx includes a platform where customers can load up Linx “gift” or debit cards at a […]

