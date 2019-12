Articles

Former Maryland state lawmaker Cheryl Diane Glenn, a leading advocate for legalizing adult-use marijuana in the state, is facing several federal charges for fraud and bribery, including an allegation she voted to increase the number of medical cannabis grower and processing licenses available to an unnamed, out-of-state company.

