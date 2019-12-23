The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How cannabis vape companies are using technology to ensure consumer confidence and bolster sales

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

The worst days of the vaping crisis are likely behind the state-legal marijuana industry, but many MJ firms are turning to technology to help further boost cannabis vape consumer confidence as well as deal with the dip in sales that followed the health scare. Examples of tech-based solutions available to cannabis companies include: Providing certificates of analysis (COA), […]

How cannabis vape companies are using technology to ensure consumer confidence and bolster sales is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-tech-is-helping-consumer-confidence-with-cannabis-vapes/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version