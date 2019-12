Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 14:36 Hits: 2

Aurora Cannabis, one of Canada’s most prominent cannabis companies, has lost two of its most important executives at a crucial time for the Alberta-based company.

Executives Belot and Battley exit struggling Aurora Cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

