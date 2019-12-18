Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 16:45 Hits: 3

Insurance reimbursements for medical cannabis in Germany reached a new high during the July-September period, according to recently published data by the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband). However, the data also suggests that growth in medical marijuana sales is losing momentum as double-digit gains in MMJ reimbursements become harder to maintain. Statutory health insurance reimbursements […]

Analysis: Germany’s medical cannabis market loses momentum but on pace to surpass 100 million euros is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/germanys-medical-cannabis-market-loses-momentum-but-on-pace-to-surpass-100-million-euros/