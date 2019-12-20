Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 18:35 Hits: 4

Cannabis vapes will not be among the mix of new edible, extract and topical products available in Alberta’s retail stores in the coming weeks, the provincial regulator said. In early December, Marijuana Business Daily reported that the province was weighing legal changes involving vaping devices – including those containing cannabis – as part of a review of […]

Alberta pulls plug on cannabis vape sales amid smoking law review is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/alberta-pulls-plug-on-cannabis-vapes-amid-smoking-law-review/