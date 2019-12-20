The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alberta pulls plug on cannabis vape sales amid smoking law review

Category: Cannabis Hits: 4

Cannabis vapes will not be among the mix of new edible, extract and topical products available in Alberta’s retail stores in the coming weeks, the provincial regulator said. In early December, Marijuana Business Daily reported that the province was weighing legal changes involving vaping devices – including those containing cannabis – as part of a review of […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/alberta-pulls-plug-on-cannabis-vapes-amid-smoking-law-review/

