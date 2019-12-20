Articles

Greece is one of a half-dozen European countries hoping to cash in on medical cannabis exports. The country is also developing rules for domestic patients to access medical marijuana. Because Greece was among the first countries to allow medical cannabis cultivation in Europe, it already has attracted more than 100 companies in the application process seeking […]

Greece's new government committed to cannabis sector success: Q&A with Pelopidas Kalliris of Ministry of Development and Investment

