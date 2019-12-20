The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pure Global Cannabis ‘temporarily’ lays off staff to conserve cash

Canadian license holder Pure Global Cannabis has become the latest marijuana firm to shed part of its workforce to conserve cash amid the challenging capital market conditions facing the industry. “This is about cost containment,” CEO Mel Panchal said in an interview. “It’s just prudent fiscal measures to ensure that we’re not burning unnecessary cash. […]

