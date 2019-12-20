Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 21:11 Hits: 3

Canadian license holder Pure Global Cannabis has become the latest marijuana firm to shed part of its workforce to conserve cash amid the challenging capital market conditions facing the industry. “This is about cost containment,” CEO Mel Panchal said in an interview. “It’s just prudent fiscal measures to ensure that we’re not burning unnecessary cash. […]

Pure Global Cannabis ‘temporarily’ lays off staff to conserve cash is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/pure-global-cannabis-temporarily-lays-off-staff-to-conserve-cash/