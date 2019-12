Health Canada, CRA to hold info session for micro-class cannabis businesses

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Canada’s federal health department and tax collection authority are teaming up to offer an information session for micro-class cannabis entrepreneurs in Vancouver, British Columbia. Health Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are hosting the seminar in Vancouver on Jan. 10. “This information session is targeted towards current and prospective applicants applying for a cultivation, […]

