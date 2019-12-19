Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 21:35 Hits: 1

U.S. Senate Banking Chair Michael Crapo, an Idaho Republican, laid the foundation for his own version of cannabis banking reform with a potentially onerous THC potency cap when he released a statement saying he doesn’t support the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking (SAFE) Act as is. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the SAFE Act, which would […]

Key US Senate leader signals major changes to cannabis banking bill, dimming prospects for significant reforms in 2020

