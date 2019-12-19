The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Key US Senate leader signals major changes to cannabis banking bill, dimming prospects for significant reforms in 2020

U.S. Senate Banking Chair Michael Crapo, an Idaho Republican, laid the foundation for his own version of cannabis banking reform with a potentially onerous THC potency cap when he released a statement saying he doesn’t support the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking (SAFE) Act as is. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the SAFE Act, which would […]

Key US Senate leader signals major changes to cannabis banking bill, dimming prospects for significant reforms in 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/key-senate-leader-signals-major-changes-to-cannabis-banking-bill-dimming-prospects-for-significant-reforms-in-2020/

