New Zealand finalizes groundwork to launch medical cannabis industry in April

New Zealand completed the regulatory foundation for its medical cannabis sector this week, making a key concession by not requiring specialist approval for prescriptions. When the new rules take effect April 1, 2020,¬†all general practitioners will be able to prescribe medical cannabis products without oversight from a specialist. Proposed medical cannabis regulations in July considered […]

