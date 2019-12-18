The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Zealand finalizes groundwork to launch medical cannabis industry in April

New Zealand completed the regulatory foundation for its medical cannabis sector this week, making a key concession by not requiring specialist approval for prescriptions. When the new rules take effect April 1, 2020, all general practitioners will be able to prescribe medical cannabis products without oversight from a specialist. Proposed medical cannabis regulations in July considered […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-zealand-finalizes-groundwork-to-launch-medical-cannabis-industry-in-april-2020/

