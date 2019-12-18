The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California agency suggests state marijuana tax system shift to potentially lower rates, address illicit-market threat

An independent California state agency issued a long-awaited report about the state’s cannabis tax system, and its recommendations include a major overhaul that would simplify and possibly reduce marijuana tax rates. The goals of the report were to assess how California’s marijuana taxes can best undercut the illegal market, discourage cannabis use by youth and […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ca-agency-suggests-state-marijuana-tax-system-shift-to-potentially-lower-rates-address-illicit-market-threat/

