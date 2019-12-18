Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

An independent California state agency issued a long-awaited report about the state’s cannabis tax system, and its recommendations include a major overhaul that would simplify and possibly reduce marijuana tax rates. The goals of the report were to assess how California’s marijuana taxes can best undercut the illegal market, discourage cannabis use by youth and […]

California agency suggests state marijuana tax system shift to potentially lower rates, address illicit-market threat is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

