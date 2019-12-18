Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 19:41 Hits: 0

Jeanette VanderMarel announced her departure as CEO of Canadian cannabis producer Beleave after fewer than two months on the job. VanderMarel disclosed her resignation on social media, saying she “happily resigned as CEO of Beleave Kannabis” and that she was “moving on to things I believe in.” The experienced executive verified her departure to Marijuana […]

Beleave loses CEO VanderMarel; faces lawsuit from Auxly Cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/beleave-loses-ceo-vandermarel-faces-lawsuit-from-auxly-cannabis/