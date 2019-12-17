The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Italy to nearly triple domestic medical cannabis production in 2020

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

The Italian Ministry of Health plans to almost triple the quantity of medical marijuana to be produced domestically in the coming year. This signals the intention of the government to rely to a lesser degree on imports in 2020 to serve growing domestic demand for medical cannabis. As per the country’s psychotropic substances quota, which covers medical cannabis, the […]

Italy to nearly triple domestic medical cannabis production in 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/italy-to-nearly-triple-domestic-medical-cannabis-production-in-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version