Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 08:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4758.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



While Native Americans were original not granted citizenship in the U.S., the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 extended the right to vote to all Indians born within the territorial limits of the United States. Learn more about how this change came about in this episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4758.mp3