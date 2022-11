Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 08:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4757.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Framers of the Constitution considered Native Americans to be members of their tribes, which they considered foreign nations. Thus, they denied them citizenship and the right to vote. Learn more about how this set a foundation for future relations in this episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4757.mp3