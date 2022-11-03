60-Second Civics: Episode 4746, The Meaning of Self-Evident Truths: The Basic Ideas of Constitutional Govt. in the Colonies, Part 14

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 07:00 Hits: 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4746.mp3



The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins like this: andquot;We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.andquot; But what does andquot;We hold these truths to be self-evidentandquot; mean? We explain more in today's episode!

