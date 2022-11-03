The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4746, The Meaning of Self-Evident Truths: The Basic Ideas of Constitutional Govt. in the Colonies, Part 14

Category: Civics Hits: 8

The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins like this: andquot;We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.andquot; But what does andquot;We hold these truths to be self-evidentandquot; mean? We explain more in today's episode!
60-Second Civics: Episode 4746, The Meaning of Self-Evident Truths: The Basic Ideas of Constitutional Govt. in the Colonies, Part 14Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4746.mp3
Duration: 75 seconds

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4746.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version