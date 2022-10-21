States Determine School Immunization Requirements, Not CDC

Articles

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022

Vaccines are added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization schedule after consultation with an outside advisory group and when the benefits outweigh the risks. Contrary to claims from Tucker Carlson and others, the COVID-19 vaccines will not become mandatory in schools just by being added to the CDC schedule. States and local districts make those determinations.

School-entry vaccination requirements are set by state or local officials, not the CDC or the federal government.

Numerous social media posts, however, claimed otherwise in advance of a two-day CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting starting on Oct. 19.

“The CDC is about to add the Covid vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, which would make the vax mandatory for kids to attend school,” tweeted Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Oct. 18, sharing a clip of his show from that evening, which had also discussed the topic.

The false claim soon went viral. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said in an Oct. 19 tweet, for example, “HOW DARE THE CDC ADD THIS TO ITS LIST OF SCHOOL VACCINATIONS?”

The CDC doesn’t have a list of school-required vaccines. “States hold the reins on school vaccination requirements,” Lindsay Wiley, a law professor and faculty director of the health law and policy program at UCLA School of Law, told us in an email.

The process for adding a vaccine to school requirements varies by state, she said, but typically involves the state health or education departments, sometimes working together, who are given that authority from the state legislature. In some states, she added, local districts also have the ability to add a school-required vaccine.

The furor appears to have been sparked by Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center radiologist and Fox News contributor, who wrote in an Oct. 18 tweet, “Tomorrow, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will vote on adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of childhood vaccines required of students in order to attend school.”

In reality, the CDC committee was voting the following day on whether to add COVID-19 vaccines to the Vaccines For Children program, which has nothing to do with school vaccination requirements. The program provides free vaccines to under-insured or uninsured kids, which would become relevant when the COVID-19 vaccines enter the commercial market and the government no longer provides them at no cost to the public. The day after that, the panel was voting on a variety of changes to the pediatric immunization schedules, including the addition of the COVID-19 vaccines.

While a listing on the CDC’s immunization schedule is necessary in some states for a vaccine to be required for school, and might encourage states to choose to require them, the listing itself does not automatically make a vaccine required. The schedule, which is reviewed each year by the CDC advisory committee, is primarily meant to inform pediatricians about which vaccines are recommended and when they should be given.

More than nine hours after her initial tweet, Saphier clarified on Twitter that the CDC would be voting on updating the immunization schedule, which “often gets incorporated into public school vaccine requirements but varies by state.” But she did not remove her earlier, erroneous tweet.

States Set School Requirements

On Oct. 19, the CDC attempted to correct Carlson on Twitter by sharing a link about state vaccination requirements and stating, “States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC.”

But that evening, Carlson doubled down on his false claim, accusing the CDC of “lying.” He said during a segment on his show, “More than a dozen states follow the CDC’s immunization schedule to set vaccination requirements — not suggestions, requirements — for children to be educated.”

He cited as examples Virginia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, New Jersey, Vermont and Ohio, and included select statements from some of the state department of health websites.

But none of those states automatically add vaccines listed on the CDC childhood immunization schedule to their school immunization requirements. In fact, nonecurrentlyrequiresall ofthe vaccinesthat are listed on the schedule.

“Carlson is misreading the statutes and regulations he cites and quoting language out of context,” Wiley said, noting that his researchers might have confused references about following the CDC’s dosing schedule for state-required vaccines, which is different from requiring all of the CDC’s listed vaccines.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement to FactCheck.org: “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”

Instead, “Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance,” Vanderhoff said, pointing to the Ohio Revised Code on proof of required immunizations. “The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

“Under Vermont law, the vaccine schedule for school attendance is adopted by regulation,” Katie Warchut, public health communication officer for the Vermont Department of Health, explained in an email, referring us to that state’s statute. “The Department of Health convenes an advisory committee that takes into account ACIP’s recommendations but is not bound by them.”

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2022/10/scicheck-states-determine-school-immunization-requirements-not-cdc/