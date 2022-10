Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 16:08 Hits: 0

The Downing Street guard cat has now outlasted four British prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and, now, Liz Truss.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/10/20/larry-the-cat-has-now-outlasted-four-prime-ministers/