Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 8

60SecondCivics-Episode4733.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American colonies can be divided into three regions: New England, the Middle Colonies, and the Southern Colonies. At the time of American independence, in 1776, the New England colonies were Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Learn more about this group of colonies in today's episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4733.mp3