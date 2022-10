Articles

60SecondCivics-Episode4732.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



In the final episode of our Hispanic Heritage Month series, guest host Hernan Sanchez asks Assemblymember Jose Medina why it is so important for every American to understand how the government works and actively participate in its functions. Listen to learn more!

