Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4729.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



In our latest Hispanic Heritage Month podcast with guest host Hernan Sanchez, Assemblymember Jose Medina explains the importance of learning about Hispanic cultures and understanding the contributions that Hispanics have made to American Constitutionalism. Listen for more!

https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4729.mp3