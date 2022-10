Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 9

60SecondCivics-Episode4727.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Civic education empowers us to be more informed, active citizens. Learn why civic engagement and education is so important for not only Hispanics, but all Americans in our latest Hispanic Heritage Month episode.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4727.mp3