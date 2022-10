Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4726.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Despite language and socioeconomic barriers, Hernan Sanchez has been interested in the American school system and education in general from a young age. Listen as he explains the importance of education in his personal experiences and how his experiences have supported his career thus far!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4726.mp3