Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4725.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



In our next Hispanic Heritage Month podcast, Hernan Sanchez shares about his family and what it was like to grow up as a first-generation American. Listen to learn more about his experiences!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4725.mp3