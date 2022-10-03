60-Second Civics: Episode 4723, What is Hispanic Heritage Month? Hispanic Heritage Month, Part 1

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

60SecondCivics-Episode4723.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month. During that time, we celebrate the histories, cultures, and also the contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from places like Spain, Mexico, The Caribbean, and Central and South America. Listen as Hern??n Sanchez, Coordinator of National Programs for the Center for Civic Education, explains more about the importance of this celebration!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4723.mp3