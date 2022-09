Articles

60SecondCivics-Episode4722.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Ratifying the Constitution was no easy task. It took several compromises, primarily between Federalists and Anti-Federalists, to reach a document that all the original states could agree upon. Learn about the rough road to ratification in this podcast.

