Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 22:16 Hits: 2

A scholar of Iranian politics explains how Iranians have organized resistance movements for the past several decades while risking arrest and public flogging.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/09/29/iranian-women-have-fought-restrictions-since-79-with-hope-protests-end-differently-this-time/