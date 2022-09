Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 22:19 Hits: 2

A study of real-world disasters shows home solar and storage could keep the lights on and the air conditioner running during many outages, but not all.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/09/29/power-grid-could-solar-and-batteries-power-your-home/